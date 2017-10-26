European Commissioners in Sofia for annual Western Balkans justice and home affairs ministers meeting

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



On October 26 and 27, European Commissioner for Migration, Home Affairs and Citizenship Dimitris Avramopoulos and Commissioner for Justice, Consumers and Gender Equality Věra Jourová will attend the annual Western Balkans Justice and Home Affairs Ministerial Forum in Sofia.

On Thursday, Jourová will discuss justice reform and judicial cooperation with Justice Ministers from the Western Balkans.

On Friday, Avramopoulos will join Home Affairs Ministers to discuss current challenges related to migration, border management and security, the European Commission said.

Ahead of the Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the European Union, Avramopoulos will meet the President of Bulgaria Roumen Radev as well as Prime Minister Boiko Borissov, Vice-President Iliana Yotova and Interior Minister Valentin Radev.

To continue reading, please click here.

Comments

comments