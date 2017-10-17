Europe mulls policy response as Trump repeats threat to end Iran deal

Share this: Facebook

The European Union’s foreign policy chief describes US president Donald Trump’s decision not to re-certify Iran’s compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal as an “internal US process.”

European countries, along with the other signatories, Russia and China, said Tehran is keeping its end of the deal. But President Trump claims Iran has repeatedly violated the letter and spirit of the agreement, which suspends sanctions in return for limits on the country’s atomic program.

(Photo of EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini: EC Audiovisual Service)

