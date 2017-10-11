Ankara calls for resolution to Turkey-US tensions

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



Turkey is calling for a normalization of relations with the United States following rising diplomatic tensions between the NATO allies.

“Our wish is that relations between the two allies get back to normal soon. We, as Turkey, will not give up on common sense at a time when regional and global tensions have been rising,” said Prime Minister Binali Yildirim in a speech to provincial governors in Ankara.

Relations are deeply strained following the arrest of local U.S. consulate employee Metin Topuz on terrorism and espionage charges in relation to a failed coup last year against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Those tensions resulted in both sides severely restricting the issuance of visas.

President Erdogan Tuesday sought to personally blame U.S. Ambassador John Bass for the tensions. Erdogan also declared that the ambassador would no longer be considered Washington’s legitimate representative. Bass is due to leave Turkey later this week for a new assignment in Afghanistan.

To continue reading, please visit voanews.com

Comments

comments