Bulgarian Foreign Ministry condemns vandalism of gravestones in Jewish part of Sofia cemetery

Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry said on September 15 that it condemned the vandalism of gravestones in the Jewish section of Central Sofia Cemetery.

The vandalism was reported to the Shalom Organization of the Jews in Bulgaria, which in turn approached Sofia municipality. The municipality responded that vandalism in all sections of the cemetery was a serious and continuing problem, about which it would take steps.

The Foreign Ministry said that the desecration of religious memorial signs was an act of vandalism, which was a violation of human principles and virtues, as well as the most treasured merits of the Bulgarian spirit.

“Bulgarian society is an example of tolerance, goodwill and respect among people of different ethnicity, religion and culture. Such actions are in complete contradiction with the moral choice of the Bulgarian society, which over the centuries has proved its worth in defence of the principles and values ​​of humanism, tolerance, the rule of law,” the Foreign Ministry said.

The ministry said that it was confident that those who had committed the vandalism would be caught and made to bear their responsibility.

