Radev and Pavlopoulos: Bulgaria, Greece to work for stronger and more stable EU, integration of Western Balkans

Bulgaria and Greece will continue to work together in the interests of a stronger and more stable European Union because this is the future of Europe, and will continue to support the process of European integration for their neighbors in the Western Balkans, the countries’ presidents agreed in talks in Athens on June 23.

Bulgarian head of state Roumen Radev held talks with his Greek counterpart Prokopis Pavlopoulos during Radev’s first official visit to a South Eastern European country since becoming president in January.

Regarding the European integration of the Western Balkans, Greek president Pavlopoulos emphasised that a prerequisite for this support was that “our neighbors should show respect for international law, European achievements, and history that is proof of good neighbourly relations”.

Radev said that he shared this view.”They must meet the criteria for membership and something very important for the Balkans – good neighbourly relations and mutual respect for history must be a prerequisite for the start of membership talks”.

