EC President Juncker congratulates Borissov on his return as Bulgaria’s Prime Minister

European Commission President has sent Boiko Borissov a letter congratulating him on his election as Bulgaria’s Prime Minister.

GERB leader Borissov was elected Prime Minister at the head of a coalition government between his party and the nationalist United Patriots on May 4. It is the third time Borissov has headed a government in Bulgaria.

“Your government takes office at a very momentous time for Bulgaria and the European Union,” Juncker told Borissov in the letter.

“I sincerely hope that we can continue to work together in addressing the challenges of the European Union on the basis of our common institutions and strong values, making it a community of peace, freedom, democracy, human rights and the rule of law, a major economic power with unparalleled levels of social protection and welfare,” Juncker said.

The EC President told the Bulgarian Prime Minister, whose country will hold the rotating presidency of the EU in the first half of 2018: “I look forward to working with you, to deliver these goals, focusing on what citizens expect of us”.

“Strengthening the protection of our common borders, a successful and more solidarious management of our common asylum and migration policies, the completion of our digital single market and increasing the resilience of our Energy Union are important tasks that will require our joint determination and your committed work during the upcoming Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the EU. We count on you and your leadership,” Juncker said.

