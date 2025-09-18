Bulgarian railways offering steam train excursion on September 27

Bulgarian state railways BDZ and the municipality of Tryavna are organising an excursion with a retro train drawn by a steam locomotive on September 27, BDZ said on its website.



The special train, headed by steam engine No. 16.27, will travel from Gorna Oryahovitsa to Tryavna station and back on September 27 on the occasion of the Festival of Spirit and Crafts “Fairytale in Tryavna” taking place in the town.



The train will depart from the station in Gorna Oryahovitsa at 9.55am and will arrive in Tryavna at 11.36am, with two stops planned on its route in Trapezitsa (10.13am) and Veliko Turnovo (10.19am), from where those who have obtained a ticket will also be able to board and take their seats.

In the opposite direction, it departs from Tryavna at 4pm, stops in Veliko Turnovo (4.56pm) and Trapezitsa (5.01pm) and arrives in Gorna Oryahovitsa at 5.20pm.

During the train’s stopover, visitors will have free time to stroll through the old town of Tryavna and will be able to join the Saturday festival programme, including craft workshops, talks, music, poetry and sports. There will be organised entertainment for children.

The price of a round-trip ticket from Gorna Oryahovitsa to Tryavna is 44 leva for adults with a reserved seat. For children under 10 years of age, the price is h22 leva.

Tickets for the retro train ride can be purchased from ticket offices and railway offices at all stations in the country, as well as online through the reservation and ticketing system, available at https://bileti.bdz.bg/.



(Photo: © Radoslav Parvanov)