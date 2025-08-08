Poll finds notable drop in consumer confidence in Bulgaria

A regular three-monthly poll by the National Statistical Institute (NSI), the results of which were released on August 8, has found a notable drop in consumer confidence in Bulgaria in July 2025.

In July 2025, the total consumer confidence indicator dropped by 4.7 percentage points in comparison with April, with consumer confidence down among both city and rural dwellers, the NSI said.

In comparison with April, consumers’ views and expectations about changes in the financial situation of their households were also more negative, the NSI said.

Consumers continue to consider that over the past 12 months, there has been an increase in consumer prices.

The view that inflation will increase in the coming 12 months has grown, the poll found.

As regards unemployment in the country over the next 12 months, the forecasts shift towards preservation or slight reduction.

The present economic situation in the country is assessed by most consumers as unfavourable for saving.

However, in July, there is a certain optimism about being able to make major purchases of durable goods, the NSI said.

