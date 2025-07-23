Bulgaria faces new weather warnings over sweltering temperatures

Bulgaria’s national meteorological bureau has issued the Code Orange warning of dangerous weather for all but two of the country’s districts for July 24 because of forecast high temperatures.

The two districts that are the exceptions are Varna and Dobrich, which are subject to the lesser Code Yellow warning of potentially dangerous weather, also because of forecast high temperatures.

This is the latest consecutive day that the meteorological bureau has issued warnings of dangerous weather, while sweltering temperatures are expected to continue at least until the end of the week.

Across Bulgaria, maximum temperatures will be between 35° and 40° Celsius, the meteorological bureau said.

Sandanski in southern Bulgaria is set for a forecast high of 41°, while 39° is forecast for Rousse, Yambol, Kurdzhali and Blagoevgrad and 38° for Plovdiv and Pleven.

For Vidin, Montana, Shoumen and Silistra, the forecast high is 37°.

Capital city Sofia is set for a forecast high of 36° and at Bulgaria’s Black Sea coast, the cities of Varna and Bourgas are set for a high of 29°.

The national meteorological bureau said that overnight into July 24, there will be rain in places in northern Bulgaria, accompanied by thunderstorms in some areas, while clear weather will prevail in the rest of the country.

Around and after midnight, it will become cloudier in eastern parts of the country. A light to moderate easterly wind will blow.

In the morning of July 24, the weather in the eastern part of the country will be significantly cloudy, with still some rain in north-eastern Bulgaria. The rest of the country will be sunny.

In the afternoon, there will be short bouts of rain accompanied by thunderstorms in the mountains in the western half of the country. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 metres will be about 31°, at 2000 metres, about 24°.



Along the Black Sea coast, it will be cloudy in the morning, with light rain in isolated places along the northern coast. Before noon, the clouds will clear and the weather will be sunny. Maximum temperatures will be between 27° and 31°. The sea water temperature is 25°-26°, lower north of the Kaliakra peninsula and in the Ahtopol region – 15°-18°, the bureau said.

