Bulgaria issues weather warnings over heavy rainfall forecast for July 17

Bulgaria’s national meteorological bureau has issued the Code Orange warning of dangerous weather for several districts for July 17 because of forecast heavy rain.

The districts subject to the Code Orange warning are Plovdiv, Gabrovo, Veliko Turnovo, Turgovishte, Razgrad, Shoumen, Varna, Dobrich, Silistra, Stara Zagora and Lovech.

Several other districts are subject to the lesser Code Yellow warning of potentially hazardous weather, also because of forecast heavy rain, while five districts are classified Code Green for July 17, meaning that no weather warning is in place.

The districts classified as Code Green are Smolyan, Pleven, Vratsa, Montana and Vidin.

The national meteorological bureau said that on July 17, a a cold atmospheric front will pass through the country and in many places there will be short-term precipitation with thunderstorms and hail.

The phenomena will be more intense in the evening and at night into Friday.

By 3pm, temperatures will be from 24°-25° in the far northwestern regions, to 37°-38° in south-eastern Bulgaria, where there will be almost no precipitation.



In the mountains before noon it will be sunny. Around and after noon cumulonimbus clouds will develop and there will be short-term rain with thunderstorms. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 metres will be around 25°, at 2000 metres, about 17°.



It will be sunny along the Black Sea coast. In the afternoon hours there will be cumulus clouds and in some places along the northern coast there will be short-term rain. Significant precipitation with thunderstorms and hail is expected on Friday night, again along the northern coast. Maximum temperatures will be between 28° and 32°. Sea water temperature is 24°-27°.

(Photo: Jorge Franganillo/ Wikimedia Commons)