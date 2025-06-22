Bulgaria’s government: Middle East situation no immediate threat to country’s security

There is no immediate threat to the security of Bulgaria from the situation in the Middle East, the country’s security services have reported to Prime Minister Rossen Zhelyakov, hours after the United States bombed three nuclear sites in Iran, a government statement said on June 22.

The BBC reported on June 22 that US President Donald Trump announced that US military aircraftr had bombed three nuclear sites in Iran, marking a significant escalation in the ongoing war between Iran and Israel.

The Bulgarian government statement said that all data received, including from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), indicate that there is no radiation contamination.

The radiation background on the territory of Bulgaria is normal and is constantly monitored by the authorised bodies, the statement said.



The government is in constant coordination with partners from the European Union and Nato, it said.

“Our country expresses concern about the growing tension in the region and the potential risks to international peace and security. The preservation of international legal order and arms control mechanisms is of utmost importance,” the Bulgarian government statement said.

Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry said on June 22 that Bulgaria is following with increased attention the development of the situation in the Middle East following the military actions carried out last night, directed against nuclear installations on the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran.



“In order to preserve regional and global stability and in accordance with all findings and recommendations of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), as well as other international organizations and agreements under the regime for the non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, the Republic of Bulgaria emphasises that Iran must not be allowed to develop a nuclear programme for military purposes.

“We believe that preserving the international legal order and arms control and non-proliferation mechanisms is of utmost importance,” the Foreign Ministry statement said, calling for de-escalation and diplomatic efforts to avoid further deterioration of the situation.

Head of state President Roumen Radev said on June 22: “”The escalation of military actions in the Middle East, which threatens international peace, is extremely worrying. We expect the permanent members of the UN Security Council to find a path to constructive dialogue that will prevent the danger of a global catastrophe.”

(Photo of the entrance to the Cabinet building: government.bg)