EC proposes to integrate Ukraine into the EU roaming area in 2026

The European Commission (EC) said on June 17 that it is proposing to integrate Ukraine into the EU Roaming area as from January 2026.

This will enable Ukrainians to call, text and use their mobile data from Ukrainian phone numbers in the 27 EU countries at no extra cost, and extend the same benefits to Europeans who may be in Ukraine.

EC President Ursula von der Leyen said: “We want Ukrainian citizens to stay connected to their loved ones across the EU, as well as in their home country.

“That’s why we propose that Ukraine join our roaming family. Once more, we reaffirm our continued commitment to stand by Ukraine and its citizens,” Von der Leyen said.

Roaming is the first area where the EU would extend internal market treatment to Ukraine.

The Commission has sent the proposal adopted on June 17 to the Council of the EC for its approval.

