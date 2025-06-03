Eurostat: Unemployment in Bulgaria in April 2025 was 3.3%

The unemployment rate in Bulgaria in April 2025 was 3.3 per cent, down from 3.4 per cent in March and down from 4.2 per cent in April 2024, European Union statistics agency Eurostat said on June 3, citing seasonally-adjusted figures.

The EU unemployment rate was 5.9 per cent in April 2025, stable compared with March 2025 and down from six per cent in April 2024, Eurostat said.

In April 2025, the euro zone seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate was 6.2 per cent, down from 6.3 per cent in March 2025 and from 6.4 per cent in April 2024.

In Bulgaria, youth unemployment was 10.1 per cent in April 2025, down from 10.3 per cent in March and from 13 per cent in April 2024.

In April 2025, the youth unemployment rate was 14.8 per cent in the EU, down from 15.0 per cent in March 2025, and 14.4 per cent in the euro area, down from 14.8 per cent in the previous month, Eurostat said.

