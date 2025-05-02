Eurostat: Unemployment in Bulgaria in March 2025 was 3.8%

The unemployment rate in Bulgaria in March 2025 was 3.8 per cent, down from the 3.9 per cent recorded each month from December 2024 to February 2025, and down from 4.5 per cent in March 2024, European Union statistics agency Eurostat said on May 2, citing seasonally-adjusted data.

The EU unemployment rate was 5.8 per cent in March 2025, stable compared with February 2025 and down from 6.0 per cent in March 2024, Eurostat said.

In March 2025, the euro zone seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 6.2 per cent, stable compared with February 2025 and down from 6.5 per cent in March 2024.

In Bulgaria in March 2025, youth unemployment was 11 per cent, up from 10.7 per cent in February 2025 but down from 14.5 per cent in March 2024.

In March 2025, the youth unemployment rate was 14.5 per cent in the EU, down from 14.6 per cent in February 2025, and 14.2 per cent in the euro zone, down from 14.3 per cent in the previous month, Eurostat said.

(Photo: Ministry of Labour and Social Policy)

For exclusive subscriber-only access to The Sofia Globe’s analysis and commentary on events in Bulgaria, please sign up to our page on Patreon:

Become a Patron!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Comments

comments