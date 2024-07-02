Eurostat: Unemployment in Bulgaria in May 2024 was 4.4%

Unemployment in Bulgaria in May 2024 was 4.4 per cent, down from 4.5 per cent in April 2024 and the same figure as reported in May 2023, European Union statistics agency said on July 2, citing seasonally-adjusted data.

EU average unemployment in May 2024 was six per cent, the same as in April 2024 and May 2023, Eurostat said.

In the euro zone, unemployment in May 2024 was 6.4 per cent, the same as in April 2024 and down from 4.5 per cent in May 2023.

In Bulgaria, youth unemployment in May 2024 was 14 per cent, down from 14.5 per cent in April 2024 and up from 11.9 per cent in May 2023.

EU average youth unemployment was 14.4 per cent in May 2024, down from the 14.5 per cent figures reported in April 2024 and in May 2023.

In the euro zone, youth unemployment was 14.2 per cent, unchanged from 14.2 per cent in April 2024 and May 2023, Eurostat said.

(Photo: Odan Jaeger)

Please support The Sofia Globe’s independent journalism by becoming a subscriber to our page on Patreon:

Become a Patron!