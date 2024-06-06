EU trade support measures for Ukraine enter into force

The suspension of import duties and quotas on Ukrainian exports to the European Union have been extended for a further year, following the June 6 entry into force of the regulation adopted by the Council of the EU on May 13, the European Commission (EC) said.

“The EU is thereby once again living up to its commitment to stand by and support Ukraine for as long as it takes,” the EC said.

Called Autonomous Trade Measures (ATMs), they are a pillar of the EU’s support to Ukraine’s economy, providing access to the EU market in the face of Russia’s relentless aggression, the statement said.

“The measures are also mindful of EU stakeholders’ concerns and contain a reinforced safeguard mechanism and an emergency brake applies to eggs, poultry, sugar, oats, maize, groats, and honey,” it said.

The new ATMs will be in effect until June 5 2025.

EC Executive Vice-President and Commissioner for Trade, Valdis Dombrovskis, said: “This renewal of strong EU economic support for Ukraine comes at a pivotal moment, just as the country grapples with a renewed military onslaught.

“These ATM measures are not only a gesture of solidarity and stability: they are an economic lifeline,” Dombrovskis said.

“At the same time, they now include stronger safeguards for sensitive EU agricultural sectors, responding to legitimate concerns expressed by our farmers and member atates.

“We have struck the right balance, while we continue to work on finding longer-term solutions within the EU-Ukraine Association Agreement. In so doing, our message is clear: Ukraine’s future is in the heart of the European Union,” he said.

(Photo: Julien Hoste/ freeimages.com)

