Bulgaria issues weather warnings over forecast thunderstorms, heavy rain

Bulgaria’s weather bureau has issued the Code Orange warning of hazardous weather for four districts for June 3 because of forecast thunderstorms and heavy rain.

The four districts subject to the Code Orange warning are Montana, Vratsa, Pleven and Lovech.

The lesser Code Yellow warning of potentially hazardous weather on June 3 has been issued for six districts, also because of forecast thunderstorms and rain.

The six districts are Vidin, Sofia district (as distinct from Sofia city), Plovdiv, Stara Zagora, Gabrovo and Veliko Turnovo.

The weather bureau said that on June 3, the weather would be sunny in the morning, becoming cloudy in the afternoon.

It said that in western and central northern Bulgaria, there could be significant precipitation, thunderstorms and hail.

Temperatures on Monday across Bulgaria will remain high, with prevailing maximums between 30 and 35 degrees Celsius, and in Sofia, about 30 deg C.

(Photo: David Rosen Photography)

