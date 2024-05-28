HIMARS, Starlink part of Bulgaria’s Thracian Warror 24 exercise

Firing of a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), use of Starlink satellite network terminals and drones will be part of the Bulgarian military’s tactical exercise Thracian Warror 24, starting on May 28, the Defence Ministry said.

The Second Mechanised Brigade’s exercise, at the Koren and Novo Selo training grounds, will continue on June 4.

In addition to participants from the Ground Forces, it includes formations from the Bulgarian Air Force, the Nato Multinational Battle Group in Bulgaria, teams from the Military Medical Academy, the Military Police Service, representatives from the GS Rakovski Military Academy, officers and cadets from Vassil Levski National Military University and military personnel from the 181st Field Artillery Regiment of the National Guard of the State of Tennessee, US.



During the exercise, combat firing with mechanised, tank and artillery formations, as well as firing with the HIMARS rocket salvo fire system, will be conducted.

The Starlink satellite network terminals and unmanned aerial vehicles will be used in manoeuvres by the Ground Forces.

(Photo: US Army)

