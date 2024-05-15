Bulgaria joins condemnation of shooting attack on Slovak PM Fico

Bulgaria’s caretaker government expressed categorical condemnation on May 15 of the shooting attack on Slovakia’s Prime Minister Robert Fico.

“We wish to him a speedy recovery, strength and courage to his family,” the Bulgarian caretaker cabinet said in a message on X (twitter.com).

The BBC reported on May 15 a spokesperson for the Slovak government as confirming that an assassination attempt had been carried out on Fico. The spokesperson gave no details of Fico’s condition.

Several reports said that reporters heard shots fired and it was reported that Fico was hit in the abdomen.

He was transported to hospital. A man was taken into custody.

A post on Fico’s official Facebook page shortly before 5pm EET said: “He has been shot multiple times and is currently in life-threatening condition.

“At this moment he is transported by helicopter to Banská Bystrica, because it would take too long to get to Bratislava due to the necessity of an acute procedure. The next few hours will be decisive.”

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on X: “I strongly condemn the vile attack on Prime Minister Robert Fico.

“Such acts of violence have no place in our society and undermine democracy, our most precious common good. My thoughts are with PM Fico and his family,” Von der Leyen said.

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola said: “Shocked by the horrific attack on Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico in Handlova. On behalf of the European Parliament, I condemn this violent act.

“My thoughts are with him and his family during this very difficult moment,” Metsola said.

European Council President Charles Michel said: “I am shocked at the news of the attack on Slovakian PM Fico after a meeting of the Slovak Cabinet in Handlova.

“Nothing can ever justify violence or such attacks. My thoughts are with the Prime Minister and his family,” Michel said.

Bulgaria’s European Commissioner, Iliana Ivanova, said: “I strongly condemn the brutal attack on the Prime Minister of Slovakia, Robert Fico.

“Political violence is incompatible with democracy and with the fundamental principles and values of our Union,” she said.

(Photo: EC Audiovisual Service)