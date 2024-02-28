Poll: Business climate in Bulgaria largely unchanged in February

A regular monthly poll by the National Statistical Institute has found views of the business climate in Bulgaria in February largely unchanged compared with January.

Previous recent polls found a drop in the business climate indicator in December, followed by an improvement in January.

In February 2024, the industry indicator was up by 0.7 percentage points, while the indicators in the construction and retail trade sectors were largely unchanged.

In the service sector, the indicator was down by 2.9 percentage points, with managers holding worsened views about the situation of their businesses, and holding more moderate views about current and expected demand for services.

(Photo: Steve McGrath/freeimages.com)

