Delegation inspects production of F-16s for Bulgarian Air Force

Representatives of Bulgaria’s Ministry of Defence and the Bulgarian Air Force visited the Lockheed Martin plant in Greenville, South Carolina, US, where the F-16 Block 70 aircraft are being assembled, to get a first-hand look at the progress of contract activities, the Defence Ministry said on November 13.

Currently, six of the aircraft destined for Bulgaria are in various stages of production, the ministry said.

Production of the aircraft is on schedule, with the first two aircraft – one F-16C Block 70 and one F-16D Block 70 scheduled to be completed in late July 2024. These two aircraft will be used for engineering training US Air Force base.

The delivery of the first aircraft to Bulgaria is expected at the end of March 2025. During the visit, the delegation also observed a flight of F-16C Block 70 destined for Slovakia, the statement said.

(Photo: Ministry of Defence)

