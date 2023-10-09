Some Sofia – Tel Aviv flights cancelled

Against the background of the attack on Israel by the Hamas terrorist organisation, some flights connecting Sofia and Tel Aviv have been cancelled.

Flight cancellations include the October 9 12.10pm Wizz Air flight to Bulgaria’s capital from Tel Aviv and the October 10 7.30am Bulgaria Air flight from Tel Aviv.

A Bulgaria Air flight from Tel Aviv and an El Al flight from the Israeli city went ahead on the morning of October 9.

Cancelled departures include the 5.55am Wizz Air flight on October 9 and the 11.30pm Bulgaria Air flight on October 9.

Meanwhile, a Bulgarian government aircraft landed at 3.40am on October 9, carrying passengers evacuated from Israel.

The passengers included 76 Bulgarians, six Romanian, two Austrians, two Italians, two Germans, a Greek and an Israeli, according to a statement by Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry. The group was welcomed at Sofia Airport’s VIP section by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Maria Gabriel and the Speaker of the National Assembly, Rossen Zhelyazkov.

“The successful repatriation of our compatriots is the result of the quick reaction of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Transport Ministry and the good coordination of all institutions,” Gabriel said.

“We are in constant communication with our ambassador in Israel and the situation center and we are carefully monitoring the situation,” she said.

The government aircraft flight was the second of two to transport evacuees from Israel to Bulgaria.

Israel’s embassy said on X (twitter.com) that representatives of the embassy, led by the Consul, Mrs. Orly Dafna Sona, were at the airport, receiving and supporting the Israeli citizens, which some of them received heartbreaking news of murdered or injured relatives.

“We express our deep and profound appreciation to the Bulgarian authorities in executing this touching initiative,” the embassy said.

(Main photo: Sofia Airport)

