Bulgaria’s Independence Day long weekend: Weather outlook

Bulgaria is set for mainly warm and partly cloudy weather on the Independence Day long weekend from September 22 to 24, according to forecasters.

On average, the country will see maximum temperatures of 28 and 31 degrees Celsius with partly cloudy weather on Friday and Saturday, followed by 29 degrees on Sunday with the possibility of thunderstorms.

On September 24, there will be strong winds along Bulgaria’s Black Sea coast.

Capital city Sofia is forecast to see a maximum temperature of 29 degrees on September 22 and 31 degrees on September 23, with partly cloudy weather on both days, followed by 29 degrees and possible thunderstorms on September 24.

For Plovdiv, the forecast is for the long weekend to open with 32 degrees on Friday, 33 degrees on Saturday, with mainly sunny weather on both days, followed by 30 degrees and possible rain on Sunday.

At the Black Sea coast, maximum temperatures forecast for Varna are 27 degrees on Friday, 26 degrees on Saturday and 25 degrees on Sunday, with partly cloudy weather throughout the long weekend.

The forecast high for Bourgas is 26 degrees on Friday, 27 degrees on Saturday and 25 degrees on Sunday, with sunny weather on Saturday and partly cloudy weather on the other two days.

(Photo: Ivan Philipov)

