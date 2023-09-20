Bulgaria receives 80 640 doses of vaccine newly adapted against Covid-19

A total of 80 640 doses of the new vaccine against Covid-19 subvariant XBB 1.5 have been delivered to Bulgaria, the Health Ministry said on September 20.

Administration of the doses will start from September 27, the ministry said.

The vaccines are intended for people aged 12 and above and will be available at regional health inspectorates throughout Bulgaria.

Delivery of vaccines for children between six months and 11 years will take place at the beginning of next week and the doses also will be provided to regional health inspectorates.



Meanwhile, the Minister of Health approved the recommendations of the National Expert Council on Immunisations for vaccination against Covid-19 in the upcoming autumn-winter season.

The vaccination is recommended for people aged 60 and over, people with chronic diseases (such as diabetes, heart and lung diseases) regardless of age, people with compromised immune systems, pregnant women, medical staff, users and staff of social institutions.

The National Expert Council also recommends that people in these groups receive a seasonal flu vaccine.

The vaccine may be administered to any other person who wishes to receive it and does not fall into the specified groups.



The vaccine is indicated for people six months of age and older, regardless of whether they have been vaccinated to date or have had a previous illness.

It is administered in a single dose, with the exception of children under five years of age, who, if they have not been ill or vaccinated to date, are immunized with three doses.



A flu vaccine can be given at the same time as the Covid-19 vaccine, with the two vaccines being injected at different sites.

It is possible to administer the vaccines separately, in two separate visits to the doctor, in which case it is not necessary to observe a certain sequence, as well as a fixed interval between the two vaccines, the Health Ministry said.

