Flooding in parts of Bulgaria’s southern Black Sea coast

Floods have hit parts of Bulgaria’s southern Black Sea coast, with streets in Tsarevo and Ahtopol inundated, reports on September 5 said.

Earlier, the weather bureau issued the Code Orange warning of dangerous weather for the Bourgas district on the southern coast for September 5 because of forecast heavy rain and wind, while the lesser Code Yellow warning of potentially dangerous weather was issued for several other districts.

Bulgarian National Television said that Tsarevo municipality had warned that traffic in the Vasiliko area had been disrupted.

Tsarevo has declared a partial state of emergency because of heavy rainfall in the region. It will be in effect for the next five days. Bulgarian National Radio said that some residential buildings and hotels and Tsarevo had been flooded.

The Road Infrastructure Agency said that a section of the Varvara – Bourgas road was closed because of flooding.

As a result of the rainfall, there will be increases in river levels on September 5, the Ministry of Environment and Water said on its website.

The increases in the watersheds of the rivers west of the Rusenski Lom river will be more significant; on the southern Black Sea rivers, in the watersheds of the rivers south of the Sredetska River, including in the watershed of the Maritsa River, mainly on the Rhodope tributaries and in the middle and lower reaches of the main river.



On September 6 and 7, the river levels will decrease, the ministry said.

The Code Yellow warning for strong winds is in effect on September 5 for Sofia district (as distinct from Sofia city), Pernik, Kyustendil, Silistra, Dobrich, Varna, Shoumen and Sliven.

The Code Yellow for heavy rain and thunderstorms has been issued for the districts of Yambol, Haskovo, Kurdzhali, Smolyan and Blagoevgrad.

(Photo: David Rosen Photography)

