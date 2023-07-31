Bulgaria to hold 2023 municipal and mayoral elections on October 29

Bulgaria is to hold scheduled municipal and mayoral elections on October 29 2023.

This is in accordance with a decree signed by President Roumen Radev after consultations with the leadership of the Central Election Commission (CEC).

At the talks, the specifics of the local vote and the upcoming work on the organisation of the election process were discussed, the head of state’s press office said.



The CEC informed Radev of the technical and logistical features that the commission must comply with for the local elections, and its readiness for holding them.

Bulgaria holds municipal elections every four years, with the previous elections having been held on October 27 2019, with a second round of mayoral elections a week later, on November 3, in municipalities where no candidate achieved the threshold for a first-round victory.

(Archive photo: president.bg)

