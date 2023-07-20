Moldova: EU ministers approve renewal of temporary trade liberalisation measures

The Council of the EU adopted on July 20 a regulation which renews and expands the temporary suspension of all outstanding tariffs and the entry-price system that are still applicable to seven agricultural products from Moldova for a further year, until July 24 2024, the Council of the EU said.

The measures continue to cover all seven agricultural products for which exports from Moldova into the EU are not yet fully liberalised under the Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Area (DCFTA), as they are subject to duty-free quotas: plums, table grapes, apples, tomatoes, garlic, cherries and grape juice.

The difference in coverage, compared to last year, consists in fully liberalising the import to the EU as the current legislation suspends all tariff rate quotas (TRQ) that are still in place.

The regulation also includes more stringent reporting obligations for the Commission and foresees that the Committee on Safeguards (instead of the Customs Code Committee) is to be involved in implementing the safeguard mechanism.

A more expedited safeguard mechanism is proposed, and it should be more effective if the imports cause adverse effects on the EU market.

“As last year, the EU is expected to see a loss of customs revenue about 0.3 million euro annually so the impact on EU own resources will be very limited,” the Council of the EU said.

(Archive photo: Clive Leviev-Sawyer)

