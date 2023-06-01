Bulgaria utilities regulator cuts gas prices by 15.1% for June 2023

Bulgaria’s utilities regulator has approved a 15.1 per cent decrease in the regulated gas price in the country for the month of June, setting the new price at 65.82 leva a MWh, excluding transportation costs, excise and value-added tax.

The Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (EWRC) decision to reduce the price for a fifth consecutive month puts the regulated gas price at its lowest since August 2021, when it was 57.6 leva a MWh.

EWRC said that the lower gas price was due mainly to the continued decline in prices on European gas hubs and reduced consumption.

The regulator said that the gas delivered under the long-term deal with Azerbaijan covered 70.3 per cent of domestic demand and Bulgaria’s state-owned company Bulgargaz bought additional quantities of liquefied natural gas in a tender with delivery scheduled for June.

(Photo: Marco Caliulo/sxc.hu)

