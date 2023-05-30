NSI poll: Business sentiment in Bulgaria improves in May

A regular monthly poll by the National Statistical Institute (NSI) has found that managers see the business climate in Bulgaria as having improved in May, rising for a second consecutive month.

The statistics body said that the total business climate indicator was up by four percentage points compared with April, with more optimistic views across all four sectors of the Bulgarian economy.

The industry indicator was up by 1.9 percentage points, with managers taking a more favourable view of the current state of their businesses and projections for business activity in the next three months, although industrial sale prices expectations were unchanged.

In the construction sector, the indicator was 8.4 percentage points higher, with managers being optimistic about both the state of their companies in the next three months and the level of activity in the next three months, NSI said.

The retail trade indicator was up by 4.7 percentage points, with retailers more optimistic about their current state, as well as having higher expectations about the volume of sales and orders to suppliers over the next three months.

The service sector indicator was 3.2 percentage points higher, with managers having increased expectations about current and expected demand for services, the NSI said.

(Photo: Carl Dwyer/freeimages.com)

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content:

Become a Patron!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Comments

comments