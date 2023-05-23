Bulgarian railways offers steam train excursions in June

Bulgarian state railways BDZ is offering steam train excursions in June 2023, along a total of three different routes in the country.

On June 1, International Children’s Day, there will be trips from Sofia to Pernik and back, as well as on the narrow gauge train from Septemvri to Velingrad and back.

A train pulled by BDZ steam engine 01.23 will depart from Sofia at 9am and arrive in Pernik at 11am.

Passengers will have just more than three hours to walk around the city, where they will can enjoy the various initiatives organised around the Palace of Culture, such as concerts and various fun activities, part of the National Geographic Kids Tour 2023, BDZ said.

The train will depart back from Pernik at 2.25pm and arrive in Sofia at 3.20pm. The price of the ticket for travel in both directions Sofia – Pernik – Sofia is 50 leva including a reserved seat, and for all children up to 10 years of age, tickets will be half price.

A narrow-gauge train pulled by steam engine 609.76 will depart from Septemvri station at 9.15am and arrive in Velingrad at noon. Passengers will be able to spend just more than two hours in the resort town. The train will have two stops in the direction of Velingrad at Varvara and Dolene stations, for opportunities to photograph the scenic views.

The train will depart from Velingrad at 2.25pm for Septemvri, where it will arrive at 4.05pm.

On June 4, there will another journey on the narrow-gauge railway, with the same route and same timetable. The price of the ticket for travel in both directions Septemvri – Velingrad – Septemvri is 68 leva, including a reserved seat, and for all children up to 10 years of age, tickets will be half price.

On June 3, there will be an excursion from Sofia to Koprivshtitsa and back, pulled by steam engine 01.23.

The train will leave from Sofia Central Railway Station at 9am and arrive at Koprivshtitsa station at 11.57am. Bus transport will be provided from the station to the town.The train will depart from Koprivshtitsa for Sofia at 4.40pm, arriving at 7.26pm.

The price of the ticket for travel in both directions Sofia – Koprivshtitsa – Sofia is 76 leva including a reserved seat, and for all children up to the age of 10, tickets will be half price.

Tickets for the steam locomotive trains may be purchased from ticket offices and railway desks in all stations in the country. Quantities are limited, BDZ said.

(Photo: BDZ)

