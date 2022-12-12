Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past week, 12 deaths, 1219 new cases

The deaths of 12 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in the past week, bringing the country’s total official Covid-19 death toll to 38 062, according to figures posted on December 12 on the unified information portal.

A total of 1219 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Bulgaria in the past week, bringing the total to date to 1 288 912.

In the past week, the number of active cases increased by 36, from 4474 to 4510.

As of the December 12 report, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate is 34.04 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, down from 35.75 a week ago.

There are 365 Covid-19 patients in hospital in Bulgaria, nine more than a week ago.

There are 33 in intensive care, seven fewer than the figure in the December 5 report.

A total of 14 medical personnel tested positive for Covid-19 in the past week, bringing the total to date to 26 250.

A total of 4 599 624 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 2094 in the past week.

The report said that 2 074 461 people had completed the vaccination cycle, including 160 in the past week.

A total of 936 306 people have received a booster dose of vaccine, including 1883 in the past week.

The December 12 report said that 63 737 people had received a second booster dose with an adapted vaccine, including 1883 in the past week.

(Photo: Military Medical Academy)

