Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past week, 37 deaths, 4255 new cases

The deaths of 37 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in the past week, bringing the country’s total official Covid-19 death toll to 37 821, according to figures posted on October 24 on the unified information portal.

A total of 4255 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Bulgaria in the past week, bringing the total to date to 1 274 336.

In the past week, the number of active cases decreased by 951, from 11 218 to 10 267.

As of the October 24 report, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate is 139.04 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, down from 148.17 a week ago.

There are 701 Covid-19 patients in hospital in Bulgaria, 11 more than a week ago.

There are 58 in intensive care, 12 more than the figure in the October 17 report.

A total of 78 medical personnel tested positive for Covid-19 in the past week, bringing the total to date to 26 053.

A total of 4 572 487 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 6599 in the past week.

The report said that 2 072 935 people had completed the vaccination cycle, including 300 in the past week.

A total of 911 135 people have received a booster dose of vaccine, including 6182 in the past week.

The October 24 report said that 38 567 people had received a second booster dose with an adapted vaccine, including 6181 in the past week.

(Photo: Alexandrovska Hospital)

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

Please help keep The Sofia Globe’s independent journalism alive by clicking on the orange button below and signing up to become a supporter on patreon.com. Becoming a patron of The Sofia Globe costs as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies.

Become a Patron!