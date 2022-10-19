FDI in Bulgaria in January-August 2022 was 1.06B euro

Foreign direct investment in Bulgaria in the first eight months of 2022 stood at 1.06 billion euro, the equivalent of 1.3 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP), statistics from the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) showed on October 19.

In the same period of 2021, FDI was 1.09 billion euro, but the original amount reported by BNB last year was 797.1 million euro, which was revised upward later.

Investment in equity, including in the real estate sector, showed an inflow of 192.7 million euro (compared to an outflow of 248.8 million euro in January-August 2021) and re-invested earnings amounted to 779 million euro, compared to 1.55 billion euro in the same period of last year.

Net receipts from real estate investments by foreign companies recorded an outflow of 19.3 million euro in the first eight months of 2022, compared to an outflow of six million euro during the same period of last year. BNB noted that there was a net outflow of 15.1 million euro of real estate investment towards Russia.

The central bank data showed 92 million euro in investment inflows as debt instruments, recorded as the change in the net liabilities of Bulgarian companies towards their foreign investor owners, compared to outflows of 208.9 million euro in the first eight months of 2021. Such financial flows include financial loans, suppliers’ credits and debt securities, BNB said.

By country, the largest direct investment in Bulgaria in January-August 2022 came from Austria (281.9 million euro), Belgium (125.7 million euro) and Italy (123.7 million euro). Notable net outflows were recorded towards the Netherlands (-140 million euro) and Luxembourg (-103.9 million euro).

According to preliminary figures, Bulgarian investment abroad increased by 226.1 million euro in January-August, compared to 134.2 million euro in the same period of last year, BNB said.

