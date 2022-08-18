Covid-19: Bulgaria extends mask-wearing rules

Bulgaria’s caretaker Health Minister Assen Medzhidiev has extended the rules on mask-wearing, that were to expire on August 18, until August 25, according to an order published on the ministry’s website.

A protective face mask must be worn in medical facilities, pharmacies, opticians, social services institutions, old-age homes and children’s institutions.

Masks are also required when using public transport and at indoor public transport stations.

Children up to the age of six are exempted from the mask-wearing rule.

The order also says that employers and managers must arrange anti-epidemic measures in the workplace, including regular ventilation and disinfection; not admitting people with signs of acute respiratory diseases, and instruction on proper hygiene.

If possible, employees may work remotely or there may be variable working hours.

At nurseries and kindergartens, there should be checks in the morning so that children with clinical symptoms of Covid-19 are not admitted.

Similarly, at social services institutions, old-age homes and children’s institutions, there must be daily checks to ensure that staff and users of the institutions who have Covid-19 symptoms are not admitted.

