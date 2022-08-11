EU has coordinated over 66 000 tons life-saving assistance for Ukraine

As of August 11, the European Union has coordinated the delivery of 66 224 tons of in-kind assistance to Ukraine from 30 countries via the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, the European Commission (EC) said.

The assistance delivered includes 180 ambulances, 125 fire-fighting vehicles, 300 power generators, 35 heavy machinery vehicles, and four pontoon bridges.

“This is by far the largest, longest-lasting and most complex operation via the the EU Civil Protection Mechanism since it was established in 2001, with an estimated value so far of over 425 million euro,” the EC said.

To support this operation, logistics hubs have been set up in Poland, Romania and Slovakia where assistance is then chanelled directly to Ukraine.

European Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarčič said: “We are all horrified by Russia’s atrocities in Ukraine.

“By providing emergency assistance, we can at least ease the immense pressure on Ukraine’s emergency response systems,” Lenarčič said.

“Today we have reached an important milestone – over 60 000 tons of in-kind assistance coordinated via the EU Civil Protection Mechanism have arrived in Ukraine,” he said.

Lenarčič said that he was extremely grateful to every single EU member state, together with Norway, Turkey and North Macedonia for having offered help that had then been channelled most effectively through the mechanism.

“This solidarity is the proof that the EU is with Ukraine not only in words but in actions,” he said.

Ukraine activated the EU Civil Protection Mechanism on February 15 in preparation for a large-scale emergency.

Ever since, the EU Emergency Response Coordination Centre has maintained close contact with the Ukrainian authorities to determine the specific needs, and to coordinate the EU’s crisis response, the EC said.

(Photo: EC Audiovisual Service/Lisa Hastert)

