EC recommends EU membership candidate status for Ukraine, Moldova

The European Commission (EC) said on June 17 that it was recommending that Ukraine and Moldova be granted EU membership candidate status, on the understanding that steps are taken in a number of areas and, for Georgia, once a certain number of priorities will have been addressed.

Ukraine applied for EU membership on February 28 2022, and Georgia and Moldova on March 3 – in the case of all three countries, following Russia’s current invasion of Ukraine.

The European Council asked the EC to compile opinions on the three countries’ membership applications.

The EC said that its opinions, released on June 17, werebased on the Commission’s assessment in light of the three criteria to join the EU agreed by the European Council: political criteria, economic criteria and the ability of the country to assume the obligations of EU membership (EU acquis).

The opinions also take into account Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia’s efforts in implementing their obligations under the Association Agreements (AA), including the Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Areas (DCFTA), which cover significant parts of the EU acquis.

“The European Commission recommends to the Council that Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia are given the perspective to become members of the European Union,” the EC said.

The EC said that it had found that Ukraine overall is well advanced in reaching the stability of institutions guaranteeing democracy, the rule of law, human rights and respect for and protection of minorities; has continued its strong macro-economic record, demonstrating a noteworthy resilience with macroeconomic and financial stability, while needing to continue ambitious structural economic reforms; and has gradually approximated to substantial elements of the EU acquis in many areas.

On this basis, the Commission recommended that Ukraine be given the perspective to become a member of the EU. It should be granted candidate status on the understanding that steps are taken in a number of areas, the EC said.

As regards Moldova, the EC concluded that the country has a solid foundation in place to reach the stability of institutions guaranteeing democracy, the rule of law, human rights and respect for and protection of minorities; macroeconomic policies have been reasonably sound and progress has been made in strengthening the financial sector and business environment but key economic reforms remain to be undertaken; the country has established a solid basis to further alignment with the EU acquis.

On this basis, the Commission recommended that Moldova be given the perspective to become a member of the EU. It should be granted candidate status on the understanding that steps are taken in a number of areas, the EC said.

The EC said that its assessment was that Georgia has a foundation in place to reach the stability of institutions guaranteeing democracy, the rule of law, human rights and respect for and protection of minorities, even if recent developments have undermined the country’s progress; it has achieved a good degree of macroeconomic stability and has a sound record of economic policy and a favourable business environment, but further reforms are needed to improve the functioning of its market economy; and overall, Georgia has established a solid basis for further alignment with the EU acquis.

On this basis, the EC recommended that Georgia be given the perspective to become a member of the European Union. It should be granted candidate status once a number of priorities have been addressed.

The applications for EU membership by Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova in light of the EC’s opinions will be discussed at the next European Council on June 23 and 24.

(Photo of EC President Ursula von der Leyen on June 17, announcing the Commission’s recommendations: EC Audiovisual Service)

For The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of Russia’s war on Ukraine, please click here.

Please support The Sofia Globe by clicking on the orange button below to sign up to become a patron on patreon.com.

For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, becoming a patron means supporting independent journalism, and getting access to exclusive content:

Become a Patron!