Special installation in Bulgaria’s capital marks 100 days of war in Ukraine

A 100-metre blue canvas with yellow roses and toys has been installed in Slaveikov Square in Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia as a symbol of empathy for Ukrainian citizens, marking the 100th day of Russia’s current war on their country, the municipality said on June 3.

Anyone who wishes may place a yellow flower as a symbol of empathy for Ukrainians, the municipality said.

“Sofia, as a European capital, must mark these sad 100 days,” deputy mayor Miroslav Borshosh said.

“We should pay tribute to the innocent victims. Let’s express our strong, unwavering solidarity with the Ukrainian people,” he said.

On the morning of June 3, a bouquet of yellow flowers was placed at the site by Ukrainian ambassador to Bulgaria Vitaly Moskalenko.

Sofia deputy mayor Miroslav Borshosh and Ukrainian ambassador Vitaly Moskalenko.

Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov, speaking at the Globsec forum in Bratislava on June 2, said that the only solution to the war was for Russia to withdraw completely from Ukraine.

There could be no room for compromise on this, Petkov told the forum, according to the government information service.

Petkov said that Ukrainians are fighting for Europe and it was important that the EU has a united voice in support of Ukraine.

He cited the example that after the unilateral termination of gas supplies to Bulgaria by Gazprom, Bulgaria had not allowed its arm to be twisted, while while demonstrating leadership in Europe on this key energy issue.



Petkov said that in spite of the complicated domestic political situation in Bulgaria, the country had decided on both humanitarian and military-technical assistance to Kyiv.

He said that Bulgaria would repair 80 Ukrainian tanks, which would have a real practical effect in favour of the Ukrainian side.



Petkov emphasised the need to look more strategically at the topic of infrastructure and connectivity in Europe, so as to fill the existing logistical gaps.

He said that this would make it possible to have a greater effect on investments in defence and security, as well as to secure the Eastern flank.

(Photos: Sofia municipality)

