Bulgaria’s capital to ease some anti-epidemic measures

Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia is easing some anti-epidemic measures, district governor Ivan Kyuchukov said after a February 9 meeting of the district crisis staff.

From February 10, the restriction requiring restaurants to close by 10pm is being lifted.

However, the requirements that restaurants may use no more than 50 per cent of their capacity, that employees and customers must have green certificates, and that there be a distance of 1.5 metres between tables, remain in place.

From February 14, all pupils return to in-person classes, with Covid-19 testing once a week.

This decision was based on the reduced number of infected teachers and pupils, Kyuchukov said.

As of February 14, planned admissions and planned operations at hospital resume.

On February 16, the district crisis staff will meet to decide whether the easing has led to the Covid-19 situation in the city deteriorating, and whether to tighten the measures again.

