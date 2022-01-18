FDI in Bulgaria in January-November 2021 was 1.28B euro

Share this: Facebook

Foreign direct investment in Bulgaria in the first 11 months of 2021 stood at 1.28 billion euro, the equivalent of 1.9 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP), statistics from the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) showed on January 18.

In the same period of 2020, FDI was 2.39 billion euro, but the original amount reported by BNB last year was 843.9 million euro, which was revised upward later.

Investment in equity, including in the real estate sector, recorded an inflow of 15.9 million euro (compared to 271.3 million euro in January-November 2020) and re-invested earnings amounted to 1.35 billion euro, compared to 832.7 million euro in the same period of 2020.

Net receipts from real estate investments by foreign companies recorded an outflow of 7.5 million euro in the first 11 months of 2021, compared to an outflow of 0.9 million euro during the same period of 2020.

The central bank data showed 84.8 million euro in investment outflows as debt instruments, recorded as the change in the net liabilities of Bulgarian companies towards their foreign investor owners, compared to inflows of 1.28 billion euro in the first 11 months of 2020. Such financial flows include financial loans, suppliers’ credits and debt securities, BNB said.

By country, the largest direct investment in Bulgaria in January-November 2021 came from Luxembourg (369.2 million euro), Germany (298.8 million euro) and Belgium (169.4 million euro). Notable net outflows were recorded towards Russia (-244.1 million euro) and Switzerland (-78.6 million euro).

According to preliminary figures, Bulgarian investment abroad increased by 148.8 million euro in January-November, compared to 181.6 million euro in the same period of 2020, BNB said.

