Bulgaria’s public holidays and long weekends in 2022

Bulgaria started the new year with a long weekend on January 1-3, but there will be only four more long weekends in 2022, a much lower number compared to other years.

Three of the four long weekends will come in quick succession over the span of 17 days in late April to early May.

In 2022, the Orthodox Easter Friday is on April 24, with Good Friday and Easter Monday both a public holiday, making for a four-day weekend.

May 1, Labour Day, falling on a Sunday adds a special public holiday on May 2 and May 6, Bulgaria’s St George’s Day, follows on Friday, making it two three-day weekends in a row.

The last long weekend of 2022 will be at the end of the year, when Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are on a Saturday and Sunday, which means two special public holidays on December 27 and 28, making for a five-day long weekend.

All other public holidays will be midweek – March 3, Bulgaria’s national day, is on a Thursday; May 24, the Day of Bulgarian Learning, is on a Tuesday; September 6, Unification Day, is on a Tuesday; and September 22, Independence Day, on a Thursday.

For faith groups other than Eastern Orthodox Christians, Bulgarian labour law and legislation on the civil service permits days off, either as paid or unpaid leave, for these groups’ holiest days. Bulgaria’s Cabinet decrees such a list each year. Those for 2022 may be found, in Bulgarian, at this link.

The list of public holidays in Bulgaria in 2022 is as follows:

January 1: New Year’s Day

January 3: Special public holiday because of January 1 being on a Sunday

March 3: Liberation Day, Bulgaria’s national day

April 22: Good Friday (Eastern Orthodox)

April 24: Easter (Eastern Orthodox)

April 25: Easter Monday (Eastern Orthodox)

May 1: Labour Day

May 2: Special public holiday because of May 1 being on a Sunday

May 6: St George’s Day and Armed Forces Day

May 24: Day of Bulgarian Learning

September 6: Unification Day

September 22: Independence Day

December 24: Christmas Eve

December 25: Christmas Day

December 26: Christmas Day, second day

December 27 and 28: Special public holidays because of Christmas Eve and Christmas Day being on a Saturday and Sunday.

(Photo: costi/freeimages.com)

