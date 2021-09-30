Eurostat: Unemployment in Bulgaria in August was 5.6%

Share this: Facebook

Unemployment in Bulgaria in August 2021 was 5.6 per cent, unchanged from the previous month and up from 5.1 per cent in August 2020, European Union statistics agency Eurostat said on September 30, citing seasonally-adjusted figures.

The August 2021 figure represented an estimated 182 000 jobless in Bulgaria, compared with an estimated 169 000 in August 2020, according to Eurostat.

Youth unemployment in Bulgaria in August 2021 was 16.7 per cent, up from 15.9 per cent in July and up from 14.4 per cent in August 2020.

Eurostat said that the August 2021 youth unemployment figure in Bulgaria represented an estimated 20 000 under-25s, compared with an estimated 19 000 in August 2020.

The statistics agency said that the EU unemployment rate was 6.8 per cent in August 2021, down from 6.9 per cent in July 2021 and from 7.7 cent in August 2020.

In August 2021, the euro zone seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate was 7.5 per cent, down from 7.6 per cent in July 2021 and from 8.6 per cent in August 2020.

In August 2021, 2.833 million young people (under 25) were unemployed in the EU, of whom 2.317 million were in the euro zone. The youth unemployment rate was 16.2 per cent in the EU and 16.4 per cent in the euro zone, down from 16.4 per cent and 16.7 per cent, respectively, in the previous month, Eurostat said.

