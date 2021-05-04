Bulgaria’s Covid-19 death toll is 16 548

Share this: Facebook

Fifty-six people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 16 548, according to the May 4 daily report by the national information system.

Of 6724 tests done in the past day, a total of 631 – about 9.4 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 405 825 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria.

There are 48 109 active cases, a decrease of 151 compared with the figure in the May 3 report.

The report said that 726 people recovered from the virus in the past day, bringing the total to 341 168.

There are 6706 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, a decrease of 48 in the past 24 hours, with 649 in intensive care, a decrease of 13.

Two medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 13 186.

So far, 833 510 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 8887 in the past 24 hours.

A total of 219 833 people have received a second dose, including 3638 in the past 24 hours, according to the report.

