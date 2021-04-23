Bulgaria sets single-day record for doses of Covid-19 vaccines administered

Share this: Facebook

A total of 22 016 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 were administered in Bulgaria on April 22, which outgoing Health Minister Kostadin Angelov described as the largest number in a single day so far.

Since Bulgaria began its vaccination campaign on December 27, a total of 698 517 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered, according to the April 23 report by the national information system.

A total of 151 817 people have received a second dose, an increase of 8632 compared with the figure in the information system’s April 22 report.

The April 23 report said that 103 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 had died in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll linked to the virus to 15 721.

Of 13 423 tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 1681 – about 12.6 per cent – proved positive, the report said.

To date, 394 594 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, counting in those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered from the virus.

There are 57 473 active cases, a decrease of 1614 in the past 24 hours.

The report said that 3192 people in Bulgaria recovered from the virus in the past day, bringing the total to 321 400.

There are 8309 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, a decrease of 126 in the past 24 hours, with 781 in intensive care, a decrease of five.

Twenty-nine medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 13 008, again counting in those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered from the virus.

