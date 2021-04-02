Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 116 more deaths, active cases total 70 919

Share this: Facebook

A total of 116 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 13 313, according to the April 2 report by the national information system.

Of 18 502 tests done in the past 24 hours, 3694 – about 20 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 346 327 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 70 919 are active. The number of active cases has increased by 1044 in the past 24 hours.

There are 10 152 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, an increase of 59 in the past day, with 747 in intensive care, a decrease of 25.

Seventy medical personnel in Bulgaria tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to date to 12 026.

The national information system said that in the past 24 hours, 2534 people recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 262 095.

To date, 486 002 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 13 559 in the past 24 hours.

The report said that 97 407 people had received a second dose, an increase of 2404 in the past 24 hours.

