Covid-19 in Bulgaria: Death toll 12 413, positive tests 25.6%

A total of 106 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 12 413, according to the March 25 report by the national information system.

As of the March 25 report, the latest day of Bulgaria’s heightened measures against Covid-19, a total of 4375 tests out of 17 120 proved positive; about 25.6 per cent.

Of the 4375 newly-confirmed cases, 1105 are in Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia.

To date, 317 116 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria.

Of these, 62 392 are active, an increase of 1560 in the past 24 hours.

There are 9125 Covid-19 patients with Covid-19 in Bulgaria in hospital, an increase of 198 in the past day, with 743 in intensive care, an increase of 14.

The report said that 12 504 doses of vaccines were administered in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 401 309.

A total of 79 977 people have received a second dose, an increase of 1587 in the past day.

