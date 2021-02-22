Covid-19: European hospitality bodies call on EU for ‘hospitality recovery task force’

Share this: Facebook

Thirteen hospitality, drinks, food, and trade union representatives have jointly written to the presidents of the EU institutions calling for the immediate setting up of a hospitality recovery task force.

The impact of Covid-19 has hit livelihoods and businesses hard, throwing Europe’s restaurants, bars, hotels, cafés, pubs and nightclubs into a deep crisis, the letter said, according to a statement by the Brewers of Europe, a not-for-profit organisation uniting 29 national brewers associations to provide a voice in Brussels for Europe’s 10 000 breweries.

There is a need for the EU’s policy makers, MEPs and member states to deliver a road map for recovery and, critically, predictability for reopening, the statement said.

The letter was sent to European Council President Charles Michel, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Parliament President David Sassoli, Eurogroup President Paschal Donohoe and European Committee of the Regions President Apostolos Tzitzikostas.

The letter recognises hope and optimism buoyed by the arrival and distribution of successful vaccines, the statement said.

The Brewers of Europe and its cosignatories “should be considered as partners for ensuring, when the epidemiological situation allows it, a well-regulated, safe and sustainable reopening”.

The statement said that there were three specific tasks, in addition to the overarching task force.

These were recognition of the massive and long-term impact that the Covid crisis and ongoing shutdowns have had on businesses, that clarity was needed as soon as possible on when and under which conditions the hospitality sector will be able to reopen, and dedicated financial and policy support to the hospitality value chain, addressing current, short-term and long-term needs.

Pierre-Olivier Bergeron, secretary general of The Brewers of Europe said “The pandemic has devastated communities and taken many lives.

“As a brewing sector working at the heart of society, we are keen to work with the EU’s institutions at the earliest opportunity to help contribute to a successful recovery from this crisis. We need not only a dedicated task force, but support, clarity and recognition for the impact it has had on our businesses,” Bergeron said.

