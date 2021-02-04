Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 40 deaths, 4207 vaccinations in past day

Share this: Facebook

Forty people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 9218, the national information system daily report said on February 4.

Of 9876 tests done in the past 24 hours, 719 – about 7.28 per cent – proved positive.

The number of patients in hospital rose by 68 to a total of 2969, with 284 in intensive care, an increase of five.

Twenty-eight medical personnel tested positive in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to date to 9587.

To date, a total of 221 266 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, counting in those who have died, those who have recovered from the virus and the active cases. There are 20 496 active cases, a decrease of 389 in the past 24 hours.

The national information system said that 1068 people recovered from the virus in the past day, bringing the total to 191 552.

A total of 4207 vaccinations were registered in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 50 124. The report said that 16 433 people had received a second dose.

