Bulgaria’s Epiphany rituals amid pandemic make many cross

Written by on January 6, 2021 in Bulgaria - Comments Off on Bulgaria’s Epiphany rituals amid pandemic make many cross

Indignation erupted on social networks in Bulgaria on January 6 as, in spite of the Covid-19 pandemic, gatherings were held across the country for the Orthodox Church Epiphany ritual of pursuing a cross thrown by clergy into a river, lake or the sea.

The rest of this article is exclusively available to supporters of The Sofia Globe’s Patreon page. If you have not yet become a patron, it costs three euro a month, or the equivalent in other currencies, to do so. Please click on the “Become a patron” button below.

Become a Patron!

About the Author

The Sofia Globe - the Sofia-based fully independent English-language news and features website, covering Bulgaria, the Balkans and the EU. Sign up to subscribe to sofiaglobe.com's daily bulletin through the form on our homepage. https://www.patreon.com/user?u=32709292