Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 58 more deaths, active cases drop by 1624

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



A total of 58 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 6609, the national information system daily report on December 21 said.

Of 790 PCR tests done in the past 24 hours, 166 proved positive – about 21.01 per cent.

The number of active cases has decreased by 1624, to a total of 84 828.

There are 6624 patients in hospital, 16 fewer than the figure in the December 20 report. Five hundred and thirty-six are in intensive care, six fewer than the day before.

Seventeen medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 8439.

A total of 1732 people have recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 99 758, according to the national information system.

(Photo: Alexandrovska Hospital)

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

The Sofia Globe is an independent media outlet, free of ties to any corporate, political or other media groups. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content. Please click on the button below:

Become a Patron!

Comments

comments