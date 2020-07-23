Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 4620 active cases, eight more deaths

Share this: Facebook

The number of active cases of Covid-19 in Bulgaria has risen by 200 in the past day to a total of 4620, according to data posted on July 23 by the national information system.

The death toll has risen by eight to a total of 321.

Those who died were a 55-year-old woman who had heart disease, a 62-year-old man who had no concomitant diseases, a 67-year-old man with heart and oncological disease, a 66-year-old woman who had diabetes, a 57-year- old man who had heart disease and diabetes, a 67-year-old woman who had no concomitant diseases, a 59-year-old woman who had heart disease, diabetes and chronic lung disease and an 80-year-old man who had heart and chronic lung disease.

The number of newly-confirmed cases of new coronavirus is 330, after 6183 PCR tests were done in the past 24 hours.

This brings the total to date of new coronavirus cases in Bulgaria to 9584, counting in those who have died and those who have recovered from the virus.

A total of 4643 people have recovered, an increase of 122 in the past day.

The number of patients in hospital has gone up by 20 to a total of 642, with 24 in intensive care.

Eleven medical personnel have tested positive in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to date to 585.

